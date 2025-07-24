Delta Chamber Of Commerce Seeks Volunteers For “Party In The Park” Event

PRESS RELEASE – The Delta Chamber of Commerce is calling on community members to help make this year’s “Party in the Park” a success.

Volunteers are needed to assist with a variety of tasks during the popular event, which will take place on August 8, 2025, at Delta Park.

Organizers are encouraging anyone interested in supporting the community to sign up for a volunteer slot. A sign-up sheet is available, allowing volunteers to choose how they’d like to help.

“We appreciate everything our community members do to make events like this possible,” said a representative from the Chamber. “Your support is what makes Delta such a great place to live and celebrate together.”

“Party in the Park” will feature live music from the JT Hayden Band and the Skittle Bots, along with food trucks, a wine tent, bouncy houses, cornhole, and more. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to midnight at Delta Park, 511 Taylor Street, Delta, OH.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the Delta Chamber of Commerce at 401 Main St, Delta, OH 43515, or visit their website.