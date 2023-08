GETTING READY … Edgerton hosted Delta in a scrimmage as both teams try to build off successful 2022 campaigns that saw both teams make the playoffs. Delta starts the season at home on August 18 versus Ayersville while Edgerton hosts Route 49 rival Edon. VIEW 171 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.