New Splash Pad In Fayette Now Open

By: Jacob Kessler

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the newly opened splash pad in Fayette. The event took place on Saturday, August 5th at 3:00 p.m. during the village’s annual Bull Thistle event.

Children had already begun taking advantage of the town’s new fun attraction even before the ribbon was cut.

The process for the village’s new splash pad started around two years ago when requests were submitted for a grant.

Word was later received that the village was approved to receive money for the project. Construction then began around May of this year and was finally completed within the last week.

The splash pad features a pedestal with a bucket that fills with water, a water curtain, streams of water, rocks that spray a mist and several fountains that shoot out of the floor. Mayor Dave Borer explained that he is excited for the project to be completed.

“We’re totally excited about it. There were already kids out there playing since eleven today and there are still kids playing there now (as of 5:20 p.m.). Our village crew did a phenomenal job.”

“They got it all done and everything was put in without a hitch. It was an awesome effort on everyone’s part. Karin and Matt did a great job of making sure all of the grant paperwork was done.”

Mayor Borer continued with, “That was very important otherwise the money would have never come in. Our crew did a great job.”

“We didn’t know where all the utilities were there or what shape they were in. They still found them and were able to get everything put in. It’s amazing and everything looks awesome over there.”

