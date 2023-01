Delta @ Evergreen Girls Varsity Basketball

Delta 32 Evergreen 25

METAMORA – The Fulton County rivals opened league action with a defensive battle with Delta (5-5, 1-0 NWOAL) scratching out a 32-25 win.

Delta’s offense was led by Khloe Weber and Grace Munger with a dozen points each.

Addison Ricker paced Evergreen (8-5, 0-1) with 12 points of her own.

DELTA (32) — Weber 12; Munger 12; Burres 1; Friess 1; Sprow 6; Lamb 0; Gillen 0; Smith 0; Todd 0; Risner 0; Totals: 9-2-8 – 32

EVERGREEN (25) — Gleckler 0; Br. Sintobin 0; Serna 4; Emmitt 3; Lumbrezer 0; Burgermeister 0; Wilson 1; Ricker 12; Chamberlin 5; Totals: 9-0-7 – 25

DELTA 11 9 4 8 – 32

EVERGREEN 6 7 2 10 – 25

