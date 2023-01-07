North Central @ Hilltop Boys Varsity Basketball

North Central 43 Hilltop 42

WEST UNITY – Cohen Meyers had eight of his game-high 14 points in the final frame as North Central (6-4, 1-1 BBC) squeezed out a 43-42 road win.

Cameron Schlosser buried three triples for Hilltop (3-6, 0-2)to finish with 11 points.

NORTH CENTRAL (43) – J. Burt 7; Q. Burt 3; Douglass 0; Meyers 14; Kidston 7; Smeltzer 6; Beard 0; Hicks 0; Pettit 6; Totals: 15-1-10 – 43

HILLTOP (42) – Haynes 3; Schlosser 11; Kesler 5; Funkhouser 8; Dempsey 8; Eckenrode 7; Bailey 0; Totals: 11-5-5 –

N. CENTRAL 5 12 15 11 – 43

HILLTOP 10 11 9 12 – 42

JUNIOR VARSITY: North Central, 38-20

