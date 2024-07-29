Delta FFA Chapter Attends Ohio State FFA Convention

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

STATE FFA DEGREES … LexiAnn Brown, Olivia Tipton, Luke Snyder, Walter Hallett IV, Sarah Richardson, Hannah Barnes.

ZOO VISIT … Delta FFA student group at the Columbus Zoo.

GOLD RATED OFFICER BOOKS … Allison Earl – Secretary, Abbigail Savage – Reporter, Luke Snyder – Treasurer.

Twenty-four Delta FFA members attended the Ohio FFA Convention on May 2-3 in Columbus. Seven members were recognized at the convention for earning the State Degree, including Hannah Barnes, LexiAnn Brown, Walter Hallett IV, Sarah Richardson, Luke Snyder, Olivia Tipton.

In addition, 2023-2024 chapter officers, Secretary Allison Earl, Treasurer Luke Snyder, and Reporter Abbigail Savage were recognized for gold ratings on their officer’s books.

The chapter was also recognized on stage for their charitable giving. Advisor Mrs. Jessie Schulze attended the Industry Recognition Breakfast for being named one of the top ten Ohio Golden Owl recipients.

During the trip, students toured the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, enjoyed a Columbus Clippers vs. our Toledo Mud Hens Minor League baseball game, attended an OSU Livestock Judging Clinic, had some fun at Scene 75, and toured Chadwick Auditorium.

Additionally, FFA members had the opportunity to visit Ohio State University and the FFA Expo and to hear motivational speakers while at the convention.