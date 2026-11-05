Delta FFA Members Compete In Soils & Dairy Contests, Serve At Ag Hall Of Fame

SOIL JUDGING STUDENTS … County Urban Soils group
COUNTY CONTEST CREW … County Rural/Ag Soils group
County Soils Contest
Recently, members of the Delta FFA chapter went to the county soil judging contest. This hands-on event lets students look at different types of dirt and use what they learned in the classroom out in the real world.
At the contest, students had to climb down into large pits dug into the ground. For 3-4 fields, they had to fill out an official scorecard about the soil. They carefully looked at important features like how the dirt felt, its structure, the slope of the land, and how well water flows through it. This helps farmers and builders know how to best use the land.
After looking at the soil pits, the students were tested afterwards with a written exam about soil science. The combined points from their scorecards and the test determined their score to go to districts. This score decides which students get to move on to the next round of the CDE competition.
Results for our school only are:
Urban Soils – the team placed 4th in the county
Delta students, in order of finish:
Adalynn Tanner – 1st
Tony Schiavone – 2nd
Jack Mazurowski – 3rd
Casey Michalak – 4th
Asher Adkins – 5th
Jager Irelan – 6th
Ben Tedrow – 7th
Alexis Chavarria – 8th
Lauryn Jones – 9th
Alli Russell – 10th
Ethan Snyder – 11th
Evelyn Siewertsen – 12th
Michael Holland – 13th
Gavin Hanely – 14th
Jaedyn Gillen – 15th
Bobby Ehrsam – 16th
Grace Creps – 17th
Kaliegh Hossler – 18th
Kira Ford – 19th
Blake Zielinski – 20th
Reese Gray – 21st
Gavin Todd – 22nd
Malcolm Shanaberger – 23rd
Jude Pence – 24th
Jaxon Oyer – 25th
Maddison Roger – 26th
Ethan Grant – 27th
Brody Carter – 28th
Danica Shehorn – 29th
Kenadee Woessner – 30th
Lucas Earl – 31st
Logun Stonecheck – 32nd
Rural/Ag Soils – the team placed 3rd in the county
Delta students, in order of finish:
Jacob Schlatter – 1st
Tyler Savage – 2nd
Braxton Pennington – 3rd
Andrew Druschel – 4th
Jakub Heinemann – 5th
EJ Griewahn – 6th
Gracyn Pelton – 7th
Jensyn Gillen – 8th
Jostin Murillo – 9th
David Aranjo – 10th
Olivia Siewertsen – 11th
Willa Rosene – 12th
Eve Smith – 13th
Colt Reckner – 14th
Greyor Doxtator – 15th
Gavin Cansky – 16th
Talon Nation – 17th
Joshawa Mock – 18th
Alex Keivens – 19th
Emmy Hintz – 20th
Roman Martinez – 21st
Zorn Treutle – 22nd
Trevor Rohrs – 23rd
Wyatt York – 24th
Layton Fisher – 25th
Dylan Funk – 26th
The Delta FFA chapter is very proud of these students for working hard to learn about soil. Their effort shows how dedicated they are to learning about agriculture and doing well in competitions. We would like to thank the Fulton County Soil and Water staff and the farmers who hosted the event for this great learning experience.
DISTRICT QUALIFIERS … Rural/Ag Soils Team. L-R – Jacob Schlatter, EJ Griewahn, Olivia Siewertsen, Gracyn Pelton, Jensyn Gillen, Tyler Savage, Braxton Pennington and Jakub Heinemann
DISTRICT CONTENDERS … Urban Soils Team. L-R – Adalynn Tanner, Alexis Chavarria, Ben Tedrow, Asher Adkins, Jager Irelan, Tony Schiavone, Casey Michalak and Jack Mazurowski
District Soils Contest
Recently, a select group of Delta FFA students traveled to the district soil judging contest. After working hard to qualify at the county level, these students moved up to face tougher competition from schools across the region.
At the district level, the students faced even more challenging soil pits. They carefully examined the earth layers and filled out detailed scorecards for the fields. Just like before, they were tested afterwards with a difficult written exam to measure their deep understanding of soil management and conservation.
Results for District Urban Soils are:
Team – 5th
Ben Tedrow – 8th
Casey Michalak – 19th
Jack Mazurowski – 32nd
Adalynn Tanner – 34th
Asher Adkins – 42nd
Antonio Schiavone – 63rd
Jager Irelan – 68th
Alexis Chavarria – 100th
District Rural/Ag Soils:
Team – 13th
Jacob Schlatter – 24th
Tyler Savage – 49th
Braxton Pennington – 76th
Olivia Siewertsen – 81st
Jensyn Gillen – 82nd
Gracyn Pelton – 83rd
Elwin Griewahn – 100th
Jakub Heinemann – 108th
While the students put a lot of effort into the contest, unfortunately, none made it to the next round of the competition. Even though no one advanced to the state finals this year, the chapter is incredibly proud of the select few who earned the chance to compete at this level. The experience they gained from these tough soil pits will give them a strong head start for next year’s events.
The Delta FFA chapter wants to congratulate the students who made it to districts and thank the district organizers and host farmers for putting on the event.
DISTRICT DAIRY TEAM … Front row L-R – Tyler Savage, Michael Holland, Dylan Funk, Braxton Pennington. Back row L-R – Lucas Earl, Bobby Ehrsam, Eve Smith, Willa Rosene, Olivia Siewertsen, Josh Mock, Greyor Doxtator, Jack Mazurowski, Jensyn Gillen, Zorn Treutle
District Dairy Cattle Contest
On October 8th, members of the Delta FFA chapter traveled to compete in the district dairy cattle evaluation contest. The team faced a highly competitive field of schools from across the region, working diligently through the event’s rigorous evaluation rounds to earn 16th place overall as a team.
Throughout the competition, students evaluated multiple classes of dairy cattle based on physical traits, production characteristics, and breed standards. Several individual team members put forth strong efforts and secured solid placements within a massive field of competitors with results as follows:
Mike Holland – 48th
Braxton Pennington – 62nd
Willa Rosene – 77th
Lucas Earl – 115th
Dylan Funk – 119th
Josh Mock – 126th
Zorn Treutle – 137th
Jack Mazurowski – 139th
Olivia Siewertsen – 168th
Jensyn Gillen – 174th
Tyler Savage – 177th
Bobby Ehrsam – 179th
Greyor Doxtator – 182nd
Eve Smith – 185th
The team placed 16th. The Delta FFA chapter extends its congratulations to all participants for their dedication, hard work, and excellent representation of our chapter at the district level. Thank you to Bok Dairy Farm in Defiance County for hosting our contest.
DELTA FFA OFFICERS … Chapter FFA Officer representatives
CLASS OF 2026 … The recipients – Terry Rufenacht, Paul Pelton, Curtis Jones and Jon Lugbill
Fulton County Agriculture Hall Of Fame
President Gracyn Pelton attended the 2026 Fulton County Agriculture Hall of Fame to represent the Delta FFA Chapter.
On August 24, 2026, Gracyn Pelton served as a distinguished ambassador for the Delta FFA Chapter at the Fulton County Agriculture Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This celebrated evening honored the region’s agricultural legends and featured an elegant invocation, a community dinner, and expert hosting by Emcee Jim Spiess.
The monumental event spotlighted four remarkable 2026 inductees: Curtis L. Jones (presented by Maddie Newcomb), Jon Lugbill (presented by John Poulson), Paul E. Pelton (presented by Jessie Schulze), and Terry L. Rufenacht (presented by Launne Strauss). Following a shared banquet between the advisors and honorees, Gracyn represented a vital leadership role to ensure the evening’s resounding success.
As the welcoming face of the Delta FFA, Gracyn warmly greeted arriving guests with exceptional poise. She went above and beyond by personally serving meals, transporting trays, and managing the dining hall logistics. Through her tireless work ethic and dedication, Gracyn kept the entire event room immaculate and organized, seamlessly guiding the high-profile evening forward.
The Delta FFA would like to thank the event holders of the Fulton County Ag Hall of Fame for the opportunity to represent the Delta FFA chapter.
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