Delta FFA Members Compete In Soils & Dairy Contests, Serve At Ag Hall Of Fame

SOIL JUDGING STUDENTS … County Urban Soils group

COUNTY CONTEST CREW … County Rural/Ag Soils group

County Soils Contest

Recently, members of the Delta FFA chapter went to the county soil judging contest. This hands-on event lets students look at different types of dirt and use what they learned in the classroom out in the real world.

At the contest, students had to climb down into large pits dug into the ground. For 3-4 fields, they had to fill out an official scorecard about the soil. They carefully looked at important features like how the dirt felt, its structure, the slope of the land, and how well water flows through it. This helps farmers and builders know how to best use the land.

After looking at the soil pits, the students were tested afterwards with a written exam about soil science. The combined points from their scorecards and the test determined their score to go to districts. This score decides which students get to move on to the next round of the CDE competition.

Results for our school only are:

Urban Soils – the team placed 4th in the county

Delta students, in order of finish:

Adalynn Tanner – 1st

Tony Schiavone – 2nd

Jack Mazurowski – 3rd

Casey Michalak – 4th

Asher Adkins – 5th

Jager Irelan – 6th

Ben Tedrow – 7th

Alexis Chavarria – 8th

Lauryn Jones – 9th

Alli Russell – 10th

Ethan Snyder – 11th

Evelyn Siewertsen – 12th

Michael Holland – 13th

Gavin Hanely – 14th

Jaedyn Gillen – 15th

Bobby Ehrsam – 16th

Grace Creps – 17th

Kaliegh Hossler – 18th

Kira Ford – 19th

Blake Zielinski – 20th

Reese Gray – 21st

Gavin Todd – 22nd

Malcolm Shanaberger – 23rd

Jude Pence – 24th

Jaxon Oyer – 25th

Maddison Roger – 26th

Ethan Grant – 27th

Brody Carter – 28th

Danica Shehorn – 29th

Kenadee Woessner – 30th

Lucas Earl – 31st

Logun Stonecheck – 32nd

Rural/Ag Soils – the team placed 3rd in the county

Delta students, in order of finish:

Jacob Schlatter – 1st

Tyler Savage – 2nd

Braxton Pennington – 3rd

Andrew Druschel – 4th

Jakub Heinemann – 5th

EJ Griewahn – 6th

Gracyn Pelton – 7th

Jensyn Gillen – 8th

Jostin Murillo – 9th

David Aranjo – 10th

Olivia Siewertsen – 11th

Willa Rosene – 12th

Eve Smith – 13th

Colt Reckner – 14th

Greyor Doxtator – 15th

Gavin Cansky – 16th

Talon Nation – 17th

Joshawa Mock – 18th

Alex Keivens – 19th

Emmy Hintz – 20th

Roman Martinez – 21st

Zorn Treutle – 22nd

Trevor Rohrs – 23rd

Wyatt York – 24th

Layton Fisher – 25th

Dylan Funk – 26th

The Delta FFA chapter is very proud of these students for working hard to learn about soil. Their effort shows how dedicated they are to learning about agriculture and doing well in competitions. We would like to thank the Fulton County Soil and Water staff and the farmers who hosted the event for this great learning experience.

DISTRICT QUALIFIERS … Rural/Ag Soils Team. L-R – Jacob Schlatter, EJ Griewahn, Olivia Siewertsen, Gracyn Pelton, Jensyn Gillen, Tyler Savage, Braxton Pennington and Jakub Heinemann

DISTRICT CONTENDERS … Urban Soils Team. L-R – Adalynn Tanner, Alexis Chavarria, Ben Tedrow, Asher Adkins, Jager Irelan, Tony Schiavone, Casey Michalak and Jack Mazurowski

District Soils Contest

Recently, a select group of Delta FFA students traveled to the district soil judging contest. After working hard to qualify at the county level, these students moved up to face tougher competition from schools across the region.

At the district level, the students faced even more challenging soil pits. They carefully examined the earth layers and filled out detailed scorecards for the fields. Just like before, they were tested afterwards with a difficult written exam to measure their deep understanding of soil management and conservation.

Results for District Urban Soils are:

Team – 5th

Ben Tedrow – 8th

Casey Michalak – 19th

Jack Mazurowski – 32nd

Adalynn Tanner – 34th

Asher Adkins – 42nd

Antonio Schiavone – 63rd

Jager Irelan – 68th

Alexis Chavarria – 100th

District Rural/Ag Soils:

Team – 13th

Jacob Schlatter – 24th

Tyler Savage – 49th

Braxton Pennington – 76th

Olivia Siewertsen – 81st

Jensyn Gillen – 82nd

Gracyn Pelton – 83rd

Elwin Griewahn – 100th

Jakub Heinemann – 108th

While the students put a lot of effort into the contest, unfortunately, none made it to the next round of the competition. Even though no one advanced to the state finals this year, the chapter is incredibly proud of the select few who earned the chance to compete at this level. The experience they gained from these tough soil pits will give them a strong head start for next year’s events.

The Delta FFA chapter wants to congratulate the students who made it to districts and thank the district organizers and host farmers for putting on the event.

DISTRICT DAIRY TEAM … Front row L-R – Tyler Savage, Michael Holland, Dylan Funk, Braxton Pennington. Back row L-R – Lucas Earl, Bobby Ehrsam, Eve Smith, Willa Rosene, Olivia Siewertsen, Josh Mock, Greyor Doxtator, Jack Mazurowski, Jensyn Gillen, Zorn Treutle

District Dairy Cattle Contest

On October 8th, members of the Delta FFA chapter traveled to compete in the district dairy cattle evaluation contest. The team faced a highly competitive field of schools from across the region, working diligently through the event’s rigorous evaluation rounds to earn 16th place overall as a team.

Throughout the competition, students evaluated multiple classes of dairy cattle based on physical traits, production characteristics, and breed standards. Several individual team members put forth strong efforts and secured solid placements within a massive field of competitors with results as follows:

Mike Holland – 48th

Braxton Pennington – 62nd

Willa Rosene – 77th

Lucas Earl – 115th

Dylan Funk – 119th

Josh Mock – 126th

Zorn Treutle – 137th

Jack Mazurowski – 139th

Olivia Siewertsen – 168th

Jensyn Gillen – 174th

Tyler Savage – 177th

Bobby Ehrsam – 179th

Greyor Doxtator – 182nd

Eve Smith – 185th

The team placed 16th. The Delta FFA chapter extends its congratulations to all participants for their dedication, hard work, and excellent representation of our chapter at the district level. Thank you to Bok Dairy Farm in Defiance County for hosting our contest.

DELTA FFA OFFICERS … Chapter FFA Officer representatives

CLASS OF 2026 … The recipients – Terry Rufenacht, Paul Pelton, Curtis Jones and Jon Lugbill

Fulton County Agriculture Hall Of Fame

President Gracyn Pelton attended the 2026 Fulton County Agriculture Hall of Fame to represent the Delta FFA Chapter.

On August 24, 2026, Gracyn Pelton served as a distinguished ambassador for the Delta FFA Chapter at the Fulton County Agriculture Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This celebrated evening honored the region’s agricultural legends and featured an elegant invocation, a community dinner, and expert hosting by Emcee Jim Spiess.

The monumental event spotlighted four remarkable 2026 inductees: Curtis L. Jones (presented by Maddie Newcomb), Jon Lugbill (presented by John Poulson), Paul E. Pelton (presented by Jessie Schulze), and Terry L. Rufenacht (presented by Launne Strauss). Following a shared banquet between the advisors and honorees, Gracyn represented a vital leadership role to ensure the evening’s resounding success.

As the welcoming face of the Delta FFA, Gracyn warmly greeted arriving guests with exceptional poise. She went above and beyond by personally serving meals, transporting trays, and managing the dining hall logistics. Through her tireless work ethic and dedication, Gracyn kept the entire event room immaculate and organized, seamlessly guiding the high-profile evening forward.

The Delta FFA would like to thank the event holders of the Fulton County Ag Hall of Fame for the opportunity to represent the Delta FFA chapter.

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