FLORENCE TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Hear Proposal For New Florence Township Fire Department Sign

FIRE DEPARTMENT SIGN … An anonymous donor has offered to fund a new Fire Department sign, which will be two-sided and turned perpendicular to the road. PHOTO BY BRIANNA BALOGH / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

By: Brianna Balogh

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Florence Township Trustees met on Tuesday, November 3, at 6:00 p.m. Trustee Bert Brown and Trustee Mark Trausch were present, and Trustee Don Imm was absent. Also in attendance were Fiscal Officer Courtny Osborn, Roadman Paul Green, Fire Chief Allyn Luce, and Assistant Chief Dan Akney.

After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, Chief Luce presented updates from the Fire Department. In October six fire runs were logged, bringing the total for the year so far to 60. Last year, there were 68 fire runs from January through October.

Luce reported the MARCS, Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems, grant had been submitted. Luce said he received information about the grant portal but is unsure whether he is legally authorized to access it. Osborn said she will look into it.

The Fire Department Christmas party will be held on January 9, 2027, at Sam’s Place in Blakeslee. In more celebratory news, an unnamed donor contacted the department and volunteered to fund a new sign for the department. The new sign will be 6 ft wide and contain a 3.2 ft high digital screen. The top will remain as is. It will also be turned perpendicular to the road and be two sided.

Luce was proposing the idea to the department and association that evening, with the only cost being the installation. The current sign is 11 years old. The trustees presented no objections to the proposal.

The final update was from the recent Fire Chiefs meeting, where the countywide lack of staffing was a big concern. To address the reduced staff, one additional engine will be added to first response zones. These zones determine which fire department responds to incidents based on geographic areas. With fewer firefighters per engine, typically three people per engine instead of the historical four to five, an additional engine will help cover. Luce also noted the zones can be changed by the County Engineer’s office and anticipates the department will be added to some additional zones.

Before Luce and Akney exited, Green asked about railroad crossings being blocked. Luce reported there is an emergency protocol where the crossing can be opened. Luce concluded by confirming the feather party will be on Tuesday, November 24, and the department will be bringing back Christmas for Kids, serving as a donation location.

Green was next with a few updates for the trustees. The pickup truck work has been completed by High Speed Welding. Mowing was still ongoing. Green also received a call from Todd Roth, the Williams County Engineer, about Schmucker Family Farms. The topic has been discussed over several meetings, focusing on paving State Line Road. Several options were discussed, with the trustees and Green agreeing the ditch work and crossovers had to be done. Brown said he still wanted to have a meeting to determine what the options and costs would be.

Green said a local farmer is planting right up to the edge of the road. Brown said they could issue a letter to state it will not be tolerated.

Osborn presented the trustees with an amended notification for the permit to install and permit to operate for State Line 1, which arrived via certified mail. The trustees reviewed the letter before moving on to signing the financial reports, checks, and other required documents.

The Ward Construction Company invoice for $95,080.43 had been received but Osborn reported she was awaiting the county auditor’s real estate tax settlement before issuing that payment. This has been an issue for many entities throughout Williams County, and Osborn said she received a notice from the county auditor’s office saying it is working through problems with the settlement but giving no timeline for when it will be completed. There was a 30-day payment window, which would allow the trustees to revisit the subject next meeting.

Osborn shared the invitation to the Quarterly Williams County Township Banquet. It is being held on November 19 at St. Mary’s Church in Edgerton, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Trausch informed the trustees of a uniform laundry service out of Bryan. Both Osborn and Brown agreed it was worth looking into for pricing on services.

Before adjourning, Osborn asked for a motion to approve the previous meeting minutes. Trausch moved to approve and Brown seconded. Trausch then moved to adjourn with Brown seconding. The meeting adjourned at 6:54 p.m.