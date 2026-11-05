Stryker Shoppers Get A Thrifty Start To The Season

STRYKER — A special weekend of events is planned in Stryker right before Thanksgiving. On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, the community will celebrate with a holiday party and the grand opening of Savvy Thrift Exchange. A ribbon cutting for Savvy Thrift Exchange is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Musicians and Mrs. Claus will sing Christmas carols at the store or possibly outside. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in town to visit with children at The Cock and Fox. Doughnuts and hot chocolate will be served as part of a day of giving to support The Stryker Food Pantry, which will accept monetary donations, canned goods and detergent. Donations may be dropped off near The Cock and Fox, Savvy Thrift Exchange and Panther Express.

Many businesses will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to stop in, pick up a punch card and visit all the participating stores. It is an opportunity to meet store owners, shop, purchase gift items and have a custom shirt made. Those who return their punch card to Savvy will be entered in the 2 p.m. drawing for prizes.

Businesses participating include SW Hardware (8 a.m. to noon). The First Lutheran Altar Guild will host its Pecan and Pickle Sale at the church from 9 a.m. to noon. F&M Bank will provide cookies to visitors from 8:15 a.m. to noon. Panther Express Ice Cream (opens at 8 a.m.) will serve biscuits and gravy, host poinsettia sales, Green Awning 2.0 and Red Creations (on-site custom apparel). Salt and Silver at Salon 106, Ready Set Pro, and Far and Wide Games and Hobbies will be open. Hip to the Groove Boutique will be in town. Beck’s Open House includes Trackside Studio, Mother Goose Stitches (quilted sweaters) and Downtown Art. Short’s Big Red Barn will be open for Christmas wreaths, trees, grave blankets and more. The Cock and Fox will host an open house so visitors can see the facility available to rent for events. The Brandon Kreischer Post 60 Legion will have an open house and serve cider.

Other businesses and organizations might add to the fun. Updates are available on the Facebook event “Celebrate Stryker with the Grand Opening of Savvy Thrift Exchange and A Community Holiday Party.”

On Sunday, Nov. 22, the Siberian Solstice performance will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Stryker High School. The concert is free to the public, and a free-will donation will be accepted. This is the 20th anniversary concert season for Siberian Solstice, a Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute. The light show and video presentation augment the vocal and musical performance. The show’s narrated story, “The Angel’s Gift,” prompted this comment from an audience member: “The message you express through your music is inspiring!”

Special thanks go to Stryker Local Schools, Stryker Farmers Exchange and First Lutheran Church for sponsoring the concert.

— Information Provided

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