Delta FFA Members Explore Veterinary Careers At Ohio State Fair

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

O-H-I-O … Eve Smith and Olivia Siewertsen making the I for OHIO.

Delta FFA members Olivia Siewertsen and Eve Smith traveled to the Ohio State Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 30, to participate in the annual Vet for a Day program.

Hosted by the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association, this special event gives students a unique chance to step into the shoes of veterinary professionals and learn what it takes to care for animals.

The day began with hands-on learning at several interactive stations scattered across the fairgrounds.

Olivia and Eve worked closely with veterinary experts to study the health, handling and daily care of various livestock.

They gained valuable experience by working directly with poultry, pigs and sheep, learning how to properly assess animal health and manage different livestock species.

After completing the animal care stations, the students shifted their focus to higher education and future career paths. They met with representatives from different colleges to explore various veterinary programs and admission requirements.

This networking session allowed the FFA members to ask questions about college life, discover different degree options and find out what it is truly like to work as a professional veterinarian.

The event also came with a reward, as both students received free admission to the fair for the entire day and a lunch ticket.

Once the educational programs concluded, Olivia and Eve spent the rest of their afternoon exploring the fairgrounds, eating traditional fair food and enjoying the nature area.

The experience successfully combined career exploration with fairground fun, leaving the students with a deeper understanding of animal science and veterinary medicine.

The Delta FFA would like to thank the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association for the opportunity given to these members.