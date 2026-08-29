Three Millcreek-West Unity FFA Members To Receive American FFA Degree

JOSCELYN LAYMAN

CARSON CROSSGROVE

CONNER SANDERS

INDIANAPOLIS – Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year over 5,800 American Degrees will be awarded.

Carson Crossgrove, Joscelyn Layman and Conner Sanders, members of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter, will be awarded their American FFA Degrees at the 99th National FFA Convention & Expo on Oct. 24.

Sponsored by Bayer, Cargill, Case IH, John Deere, Rabobank and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned at least $10,000 or earned at least $2,000 and worked at least 2,250 hours outside of class time through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business, hold a professional position as an employee or conduct research.

Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through the completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.

After being recognized at the national convention, each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate.