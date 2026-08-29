Evergreen FFA Travels To Orland, Indiana

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

EVERGREEN FFA OFFICERS … The officer team’s first stop of the retreat was at an escape room, where the team was very successful.

The Evergreen FFA Chapter officers traveled to Orland, Indiana, for the annual officer retreat at the end of July.

The main focus of the retreat was planning the 2026-2027 FFA year of events and activities. Throughout the three-day trip, the officers participated in various training and team-building activities. The team conducted a SWOT analysis and developed a strategic plan.

On the first day of the retreat, the officers took part in activities that pushed them to strengthen their communication and critical thinking skills.

Shortly after, the team stopped in Fort Wayne and completed an escape room. The team was challenged to escape in under an hour, forcing the officers to work together to be successful.

Following the escape room, the officers held their first training session, where they brainstormed and decided on a word of the year.

The team chose “Intentional” as its 2026-2027 word of the year to drive goal development and activities. The word will be used throughout the year to ensure the team and the chapter meet the goals for the school year. To end the evening, the team competed in Minute to Win It games.

On the second day, the officers suited up in official dress for team pictures. Soon after, the team made a stop at Shipshewana for shopping and lunch.

Later in the afternoon, the officers returned to their cabin, where they developed goals for the 2026-2027 academic year.

That evening, the team began planning its program of activities and setting up committees for the school year.

On the final day of the retreat, the team held one last training session, where the committees for the academic year were finalized.

On the way home, the team stopped at Camp Palmer for team-building activities.

At the conclusion of the retreat, the officer team held a Parent Meet and Greet. During this time, the officers made dinner for their parents and presented their plans for the upcoming year.

The meeting allowed the officers to explain to their parents what being an officer means and the responsibilities each officer would have over the course of the academic year.

The Evergreen FFA would like to thank Conrad Family Farms, Cris Johnson Trucking, Elvey Farms and Evergreen FFA alumni for sponsoring the retreat this year!