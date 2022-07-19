Delta Graduate Walter Steele To Take Over As Athletic Director For PDY

Facebook

(PRESS RELASE) – The Pike-Delta-York Local School District will welcome Walter Steele to the administrative team as the next athletic director, pending board approval.

Steele will replace Mr. Andrew Hange, who served the district as AD for five years. Mr. Steele is a Delta High School graduate from the Class of 2001, who attended The Ohio State University where he graduated with a degree in Communications before attending Defiance College.

Steele completed his Master of Business Administration at Defiance, focusing on Sports Management while working inside the college’s recreational sports department.

He later joined the coaching staff at PDY before accepting a leadership position in the athletic department of a neighboring district. He brings a solid background of experience with high school athletic program supervision and development at area districts within the NWOAL.

Steele states, “It is my belief that extracurricular activities are a part of the wholistic student experience.”

“It is my goal to ensure that our PDY students have a positive experience throughout their time competing as a student athlete.”

“I will help foster that positive environment in any way that I can.”

Steele’s background and experience with high school athletic programs combined with a strong work ethic will help him make a positive and smooth transition to Pike-Delta-York this summer.

When asked what drew him to apply for the position, Steele stated, “It was an opportunity to come home. As an alum and former coach in the district, it was a chance to come back and be a part of something special.”

He is looking forward to having the opportunity to work with great people and help make an impact in the district as well as the community.

Steele goes on to say, “ working in collaboration with tremendous leaders is very exciting to me and I can’t wait to get started.”

“I am excited to add Mr. Steele to our district leadership team,” Superintendent Dr. Ted Haselman stated. He goes on to add, “I believe his enthusiasm and leadership skills will continue the forward progress of the District.

He has a unique skillset and a passion for high school athletics.” Mr. Steele was selected from a competitive pool of applicants.

The district hiring committee interviewed seven applicants from a pool that included representatives of the district’s coaching staff, area administrators, and community members.