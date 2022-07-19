Two Fulton County Residents Sentenced For Drug Possession

Facebook

A pair of Fulton County residents were sentenced on July 19, 2022 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Troy L. Reynolds, age 49, of Wauseon, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Reynolds possessed methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Reynolds to three years of community control. He ordered Mr. Reynolds to serve 30 days in CCNO with credit for time served; pay court costs; pay a fine of $500; successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program; be assessed at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply with a 10:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew; and seek and maintain gainful employment. Mr. Reynolds received credit for three days served in jail.

Kimberly Brown, 52, of Delta, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Fentanyl. She possessed Fentanyl.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Brown to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 10:00 pm. curfew, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Treatment Program, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven, successfully complete drug treatment at Serenity Haven and any recommended aftercare, complete a dual diagnosis with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Brown spending 6-12 months in prison.