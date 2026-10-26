Delta Library Friends Plan 36th Annual Auction & Luncheon

PRESS RELEASE (Delta): The Friends of the Delta Public Library will hold their 36th annual Auction/Luncheon fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Delta American Legion.

On Wednesday, doors open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for a preview and ticket sales. On Thursday, doors open at 9:30 a.m. and ticket sales continue until noon. A free-will luncheon begins at 11 a.m. during the auction.

The group says more than 120 participants attend each year and 300 to 450 baskets or items are auctioned off. The money raised supports the library’s Summer Reading Program, which the Friends say encourages a love of reading for all ages and offers a variety of programs, events and prizes. They say children who keep reading through the summer retain what they have learned and are better prepared for the next school year.

The Friends credit the generosity of local businesses and the community for the event’s success. They are asking businesses to donate, either again or for the first time. Donations can be products, gift certificates, gift baskets or any other items. Food vendors are invited to consider donating food for the luncheon.

For more information, call the Delta Public Library at 419-822-3110.