Toys For Tots Campaign Underway In Williams County

PRESS RELEASE (Williams County): Marine Corps Toys for Tots is asking Williams County residents for help again this holiday season. The 2026 campaign runs through Dec. 17.

In a letter to local supporters dated Oct. 9, Toys for Tots Williams County representative Cheryl Andres said the program is working in cooperation with Coldwell Banker Classic Properties, F&M Bank, Grace Cares, The Upper Cut Hair & Nail Salon and Allstate Insurance Agency.

Andres wrote that last year the program was able to brighten the holidays for more than 778 local children. She said the number of families needing help continues to grow each year and that every toy and every dollar collected stays in Williams County. “Every child deserves a little Christmas,” she wrote.

Those who received the letter can donate by returning the enclosed envelope with a check made out to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. The letter also includes a QR code that leads to the campaign’s donation page. Responses are requested by Dec. 17.

Businesses that would like a collection box, donation can or more information may contact Coldwell Banker Classic Properties at 419-212-2547 or ClassicPropertiesSOLD@gmail.com.