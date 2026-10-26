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Williams County Libraries To Close Nov. 11 For Veterans Day, Staff In-Service

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PRESS RELEASE – The Williams County Public Library, with branches in Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Pioneer, Stryker and West Unity, will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday and for staff in-service.

 

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