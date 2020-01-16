Delta Man Sentenced For Assaulting A Police Officer

A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on January 14, 2020 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Justin Humphrey-Gainor, age 37, previously pled guilty to Assault and Criminal Damage or Endangering. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Humphrey-Gainor caused physical harm to a police officer while in the performance of his official duties.

He also caused a substantial risk of physical harm to the property of another.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Humphrey-Gainor to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Humphrey-Gainor to pay prosecution costs; pay restitution in the amount of $595 to the Wauseon Police Department; be assessed by Maumee Valley Guidance Center and comply with all recommendations including medication treatment and aftercare; and not enter bars and/or taverns. Mr. Humphrey-Gainor served 167 days in CCNO.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Humphrey-Gainor serving 17 months in prison.

