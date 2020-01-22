Delta Man Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas For Violation Of Protection Order

A Delta man was sentenced on January 22, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Brian Bernhoitz, 52, of 11200 Co. Rd. 5, previously pleaded guilty to Violating a Protection Order.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Bernholtz to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $100 fine, serve 30 days in CCNO, be placed on TAD monitoring for 30 days after his release from CCNO, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, and be assessed for drug/alcohol by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Bernholtz spending 180 days in CCNO.

A Toledo man was sentenced on January 21, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Jaymon Dunn, 21, of 554 Belmont Avenue, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Dunn to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $500 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, serve 6 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served, and be assessed by A Renewed Mind, and complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result In Mr. Dunn spending 11 months in prison.