Howard “Cy” Brodbeck (1928-2020)

Howard E. “Cy” Brodbeck, age 91 years, of Manitou Beach, MI, passed away Tuesday evening, January 21, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

He was born February 3, 1928, at Wauseon, the son of Otto and Ruth (Baker) Brodbeck, and married Hattie Clingaman on September 5, 1953.

A resident of Archbold for 54 years before moving to Devils Lake, he worked at the former Boat Oar Co., Riegsecker Brothers, then co-owned and operated Chuck & Cy’s Cabinet Shop and then taught at 4-County Vocational School for 22 years before retiring in 1991.

Since he was a woodworker at Sauder Village. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Cy enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the Rollin Methodist Church and the American Legion B.L.W. Post #311.

He is survived by his wife, Hattie; two children, Andrew (Sherri) Brodbeck of Archbold and Patti (Bruce) Rosebrock of Stryker; four grandchildren, Kyle (Tara) Brodbeck of Archbold, Kurt (Brooke) Brodbeck of Noblesville, IN, Benjamin (Deveny) Rosebrock of Adrian, MI, and Emily (Josh) Clemens of Stryker; and seven great-grandchildren, Keaton Brodbeck, Chaney Brodbeck, Corbin Brodbeck, Quincy Brodbeck, Keller Brodbeck, Aubrey Clemens and McKenzie Clemens.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Helen Semer and Dorothy Grime.

Friends may call at the First Lutheran Church in Stryker from 9-11 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 with a memorial service to follow at 11 AM with Pastors Kurt Brodbeck and Bob Dister officiating. Interment will be in Johnson Cemetery near Archbold.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Sauder Village or donor’s favorite charity.