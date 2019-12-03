Delta Man Sentenced In Fulton County Court For Cocaine Possession

Chad Mann, 26, of 4167 Co. Rd. 6-1, Delta, was sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court after previously pleading guilty to Possession of Cocaine according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Mann to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $250 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew, serve 18 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served, and be assessed by A Renewed Mind, and successfully complete any aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in 10 months in prison.

