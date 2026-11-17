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(Cooney Resident) Kenny Mason, age 79, of Cooney, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 15, 2026. He was born January 8, 1947, in Angola, IN to Olen and Geraldine (Coolman) Mason. Kenny went to Edon High School where he graduated in 1965. There is where he met his wife, Barb, and their love story began. They were married on January 31, 1965. Kenny loved his life with Barb and especially their camping time and dancing with her. Barb lovingly cared for Kenny through a long illness and was by his side when he passed away.

Kenny worked as a machinist, retiring from Metaldyne in 2012. Kenny spent his entire life farming and loved it. What he loved most during his farming was that he got to do it along with his three boys on their family farm. He loved being in the fields. Kenny enjoyed being in the barns, milking cows and raising black angus cows. He was so proud of all his cows.

Kenny was always smiling and happy when he was spending time with his family and grandkids. They all brought so much joy to him.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barb; his children, Kevin (Peggy) Mason, Perry (Renee) Mason and Doug (Jamie) Mason; grandchildren, Taya (David) Mason, Dakota (Kara) Mason, Marah (Ginger) Mason, Caleb (Jaimie) Mason, Dylan (Alex) Mason, and Jacob (Sierra) Mason; great grandchildren, Addie, Dixie, Natalie, Bailey, Olivia, Tucker, Westen, and Baby Mason arriving in June; sisters, Pat Fitzcharles and Bonnie (Skip) Nickens; brothers and sisters-in-law, Char (Wayne) Word, Pat Berry, Kim Berry and Shelley Cox; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olen and Geraldine Mason; father-in-law, Carl Berry; mother-in-law, Weasy Berry; brothers-in-law, Bill Berry, Mel Berry, and Walt Fitzcharles; sister-in-law, Deb Berry and daughter-in-law, Sherry Mason.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 2:00-7:00PM at the Northwest Township Community Building, 16473 SR-49, Edon, OH 43518 (corner of State Route 49 and County Road P.50). Funeral services will be held there on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 11:00AM with Pastor Terry Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Billingstown Cemetery. Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, OH is honored to serve the Mason family.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Community Auxiliary or the Northwest Township Fire Department.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.