Delta Man’s Bond Revoked After Guilty Verdict In Fulton County

On November 12, 2026, a Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury found Michael Ledesma, age 56, of Delta, OH, guilty of Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, a felony of the third degree.

A Fulton County Grand Jury had previously indicted Mr. Ledesma for the June 14, 2026, offense when he failed to notify a sheriff of his change of address.

The jury of 7 men and 5 women deliberated approximately forty-five minutes before returning their guilty verdict. The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul H. Kennedy, and the defendant was represented by Sylvania attorneys Ty Mahaffey and Connor Cooksie.

The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and Mr. Ledesma’s bond was revoked.

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