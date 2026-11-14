Matthew Alan Coger, 59, Wauseon High School Graduate

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(Wauseon Resident) Matthew Alan Coger, age 59, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at his recent home in San Antonio, Texas. Born in Wauseon on January 22, 1967, to the late Clinton and Carolyn (Howe) Coger, Matt was a lifelong part of the community and a familiar, friendly face to many. A graduate of Wauseon High School, he carried with him a love for people, good times, and making memories that stayed with him throughout his life.

Throughout his working years, Matt kept busy in construction, working for various companies before becoming a self-employed drywaller. He was a hardworking man who enjoyed staying busy, but he also knew how to enjoy life and the simple things that made it special.

Matt loved camping and spent many good times at places like Harrison Lake and the Funny Farm in Pioneer. He enjoyed heading out to Oakshade to watch the races, and he especially loved grilling out. Matt never believed in making just enough food for himself. He usually cooked enough to feed the neighbors, too! He was a social guy who enjoyed meeting people, making new friends, and creating memories wherever life took him. Whether visiting with friends, sharing a meal, or simply enjoying a good time, Matt had a way of bringing people together.

A loyal sports fan, Matt proudly cheered on his beloved Michigan Wolverines and the San Antonio Spurs. He also had a special place in his heart for his canine and feline companions, who will certainly miss his company and affection.

Matt will be remembered for his friendly personality, his love of good times, and his ability to turn a simple gathering into a memorable occasion. He leaves behind many family members and friends who will miss him and the laughter and memories they shared.

Left to cherish his memory are his children and grandchildren; brothers, Timm and Bryan Coger, both of Wauseon; and sisters, Nancy (Anthony) Dawson of Delta and Peggy (Michael) Christman of Wauseon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Mark A. Coger.

Family and friends are invited to gather for an afternoon of sharing laughter, stories, and memories on Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at the Delta Fraternal Order of Eagles, 304 E. Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515. A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta, has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co. Rd. F, Archbold, Ohio 43502, or to your local humane society in Matt’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.