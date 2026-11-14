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High School Football Playoff Final Scores For November 13, 2026

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DIVISION V REGION 18 SEMIFINAL
Archbold 39, LaGrange Keystone 8

DIVISION VI REGION 22 SEMIFINALS
Carey 24, Delta 18 (OT)
Liberty Center 51, Columbus Grove 6

 

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