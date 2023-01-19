Delta Middle School 8th Graders Take Part In ECHO Program At FCCC

HANDS ON LEARNING … Delta Middle School 8th graders participated in “Exploring Careers Hands On for 8th Graders” (ECHO for 8th Graders) held at Four County Career Center. Career Explorers from the Career Center guided the students through several careers that were of interest to the 8th graders as they are looking forward to planning for their future. Shown in the Veterinarian Assistant lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Delta 8th graders Mason Webster, Bella Foster, Zoey Brauer, and MaKenna Incorvaia with Career Explorer Karsyn Gillen (Delta). ECHO for 8th Graders is made available to all 8th graders in the four county area.