FCCC Students Develop Rendering Of Ridgeville Corner Community Garden

HELPING WITH PLANNING OF GARDEN … Four County Career Center Computer Design/3D Modeling students worked with Brad Miller to develop a rendering for the Ridgeville Corners Community Garden. This rendering will help in the planning and development stages for the garden. This project will include a community permaculture garden, food source, and learning center. The students who worked together to develop the rendering include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Savannah Tigerina (Defiance); Preston Bartlett (Edgerton); Hayden Stephey (Holgate); and Isaiah Luce (Wauseon). Instructor, Michelle Rohrs, coordinated the project.