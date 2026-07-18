Delta Names Amanda Hoffman Next Softball Head Coach

Pike-Delta-York Local Schools has announced the selection of Amanda Hoffman as the next head coach of the Delta High School softball program, pending approval by the Pike-Delta-York Board of Education.

Hoffman brings a strong combination of coaching success, educational leadership and a commitment to developing student-athletes.

She currently serves as a school counselor at Delta High School, where she has built meaningful relationships with students and families while demonstrating a passion for helping young people succeed both in the classroom and beyond.

Prior to joining Delta, Hoffman coached at two of Ohio’s premier softball programs. She served as the junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach at Lakota East High School from 2017-2018.

She then joined the coaching staff at Lakota West High School as a varsity assistant coach from 2019-2022, contributing to teams that advanced to the Regional Finals, the State Final Four and captured the 2022 OHSAA Division I State Championship.

A former collegiate student-athlete, Hoffman played catcher and third base at Ohio Northern University from 2013-2016, where she developed the competitive mindset and leadership qualities that continue to shape her coaching philosophy.