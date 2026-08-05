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High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 6, 2026

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BOYS GOLF

Archbold/Delta @ Anthony Wayne Invitational 8am
Fayette/Hilltop/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @ Edgerton Invitational 8am
Bryan/Montpelier/Swanton/Wauseon @ Paulding Invitational 9am

GIRLS GOLF

Evergreen @ Swanton 12pm

 

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