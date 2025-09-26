Delta Police Impersonator Reported In Swanton

PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

COUNTERFEIT COP … The Swanton Police Department is investigating after it was reported that a 16-year-old girl was stopped and questioned by a police impersonator in the parking lot of the Swan Coin Laundry on Tuesday.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The Swanton Police Department is investigating after a resident reported his daughter was stopped by a man impersonating an officer from the Delta Police Department near South Main Street on Tuesday.

According to Facebook posts from the father, the 16-year-old girl was walking home on South Main Street, about to cross the railroad tracks, when a man in a vehicle with “Delta police markings on the side” and “Delta police colors” drove past, watching her. He wrote that the man then made a U-turn, stopping her in the parking lot of the Swan Coin Laundry on Chestnut Street.

The man then “asked her how long she’s lived here and that ‘He had to make sure if our residents are legal or not,'” one of the posts states.

He wrote that she never saw a badge and that the man had no visible weapon, cuffs, or any other noticeable standard-issue police equipment other than a tactical vest.

“So, the Swanton police chief called us back and said that there was no Delta officer in town today. But did say that there could possibly be someone impersonating an officer,” he wrote in one comment reply.

Swanton Police Chief John Trejo said there is an ongoing investigation, but that his department has already verified that the man was not a member of either the Swanton or Delta departments.

Delta Police Chief Samuel Chappell said his department was also aware of the incident and social media posts.

“We take reports of law enforcement impersonation very seriously and are coordinating with neighboring departments to ensure public safety,” Chappell said.

Trejo also provided several tips for citizens to protect themselves from impersonators, firstly that all Swanton officers carry official photo identification and wear marked uniforms or display marked vehicles when conducting enforcement activities.

“If a resident is ever uncertain about the legitimacy of an officer, they have the right to request identification or call the police dispatch center directly to verify the officer’s identity,” Trejo said. “If something feels off – unusual questions, no explanation for the stop, or requests unrelated to law enforcement duties – residents should disengage and call police immediately.”

He reiterated that any suspicious encounters should be reported to the appropriate police department immediately after they occur so they can be investigated properly.