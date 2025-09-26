Fulton County Authorities Searching For Man Who Fled Traffic Stop

PRESS RELEASE – On September 25, 2025, at around 4:50 p.m., the Village of Delta Police Department received an alert from dispatch on the Flock Camera system regarding a vehicle connected to an active warrant at Airport and 64.

A Delta police officer located the vehicle at US20A and County Road 5-2 and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to comply and fled from law enforcement.

During the pursuit, officers were able to safely apprehend a passenger from the vehicle, who was taken into custody for Obstructing Official Business.

The driver, however, fled on foot into a wood line on County Road 1-2 and remains at large. The suspect is Jesse Brown and is wanted on felony parole warrants. Jesse is a white male, 30 years of age, wearing brown shorts, a blue shirt, and a ballcap.

Please continue to be vigilant and avoid approaching him; call 911 if you see him.