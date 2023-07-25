Delta Schools Announce Partnership With Toledo Zoo For Hands-On Educational Program

Delta, Ohio- July 23, 2023: The Pike-Delta-York Local School District is excited to partner with the Toledo Zoo to bring hands-on learning to PDY through the educational program Toledo Zoo Project Prairie.

Project Prairie is a grant-funded program through the Toledo Zoo that will provide rich learning opportunities for students in both Delta Elementary School and Delta Middle School beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

This three-year program will cover the beginning prairie installation including ground preparation (seeding using standard prairie seed mix and plugging nursery grown native plants), prairie maintenance by Toledo Zoo conservation staff, professional development for teachers in the use of prairie learning, and the purchase of shared prairie teaching equipment and supplies for use by teachers and students.

PDY students will benefit from this program for years to come.

We are the only district in Fulton County to be offering this unique learning experience to students!

Project Prairie will kick off on July 25, 2023 with ground preparation, which involves clearing the designated space of existing grass.

Visitors to Delta Elementary or Delta Middle School will soon see signage identifying the space designated for prairie land.

We are excited to see this project take shape and we are looking forward to the partnership with the Toledo Zoo.

Thank you to everyone who helped make all of this possible. Check back to see this project take shape.