Millcreek-West Unity Foundation Awards Grant For Rings Cemetery Improvements

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER GRANT MONEY … An $8,000 grant was awarded to Brady Township from the Millcreek-West Unity Foundation for phase one of Rings Cemetery improvements. Community members formed a group, “Respect the Past,” and will use the monies to clean and repair tombstones in a non-active graveyard, home to many veterans. Funds will pay for supplies and labor to set footers, restore markers, and purchase plaques to honor these heroes. Pictured during the check presentation are Brady Township Trustees Jim Eisel and Willie Grime, Millcreek-West Unity Foundation Board Member Lew Hilkert, Rings Cemetery Coordinator Marilyn Royal, and Brady Township Trustee Tim Nofziger.