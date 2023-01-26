DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Measures To Auction Off Un-Needed Vehicles

DELTA COUNCIL … Council member Thomas presides over the meeting due to Mayor Wilton being absent for the council meeting held on Monday, January 23rd. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, January 23rd. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

With Mayor Frank Wilton being absent, council member Arthur Thomas presided over the meeting.

Council first moved to approve the minutes from the following meetings. The regular meeting held on December 19th, 2022, regular meeting held on January 9th, 2023, Village Services Committee meeting held on July 11th, 2022, and Personnel Committee meeting held on May 2nd, 2022.

With no public wishing to address council or correspondence to address, council moved on to hear a report from the village administrator.

Mr. Peebles stated that a final report and profit and loss statement from the 2022 Chicken Festival was included in the council members packets.

Also included in the packets was a map designating post 94 CRA areas and a list of 2023 committee designation chairs, including ones for the park board.

A motion to approve invoices was passed next before next moving to approve the following legislative actions.

First up was the second reading for Resolution 22-22 to authorize the village administrator to dispose of vehicles assigned to the village and the village has determined it has no use for.

Discussion took place before the item was approved. A total of nine vehicles will end up being for sale at auction.

It was then pointed out that the item was written as the second reading when it is in fact the third reading.

Due to this fact, a motion was made to amend the agenda to show the item as a third reading, which passed, before then moving on to repass Resolution 22-22 as a third reading item.

Ordinance 23-01 was then tabled. The ordinance reads, an ordinance implementing sections 3735.65 through 3735.70 of the Ohio Revised Code, establishing and describing the boundaries of the Community Reinvestment Area within the Village of Delta, designating a housing officer to administer the program, and creating a community reinvestment housing council and tax incentive review council.

Peebles stated the reason for tabling the ordinance was due to the passage of Ohio SB 33 which may impact CRA’s.

A review will need to be conducted of SB 33 before proceeding. Moving on, council heard the second reading of Resolution 23-01 indicating the Village of Delta will provide utilities and other services for the property seeking to be annexed to the village with the filing of petition with the Fulton County Commissioners and declaring an emergency.

Peebles informed council that, due to the way everything was moving, the emergency provisions would not be needed which led to council approving the item without those provisions.

The first reading of Resolution 23-02 came next and allowed for the establishment of the Village Park Board, its membership structure and operating guidelines.

Lastly, The first reading of Resolution 23-03 authorizing the village administrator to dispose of village owned vehicles no longer needed for any municipal purpose, was approved.

With no other business to attend to, council moved to adjourn at 5:47 p.m.

