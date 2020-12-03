Delta Woman Sentenced On Forgery Charges In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

A Delta woman was sentenced on December 2, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Jennifer Bastian, 36, of 503 Oakvlew Drive, previously pleaded guilty to Forgery. She forged another’s signature, without their authority.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Bastian to 3 years of community control and ordered her to stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew, have no contact with the victim, to be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven, successfully complete treatment at Serenity Haven and any recommended aftercare, to be placed on TAD monitoring while at Serenity Haven, complete a dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and complete any recommended treatment, and successfully complete the Drug Court Program.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Bastian spending 11 months in prison.