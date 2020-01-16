Delta Woman Sentenced To Two Years Probation For Causing Swanton Train Derailment

By: Debbie Campbell

A Delta woman was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to interfering with the operation of a train and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

On June 6, 2019, Logan Guess, 26, abandoned her vehicle after it became stuck on railroad tracks near Main Street in Swanton. The vehicle was then struck by a Norfolk Southern train causing approximately 13 train cars and 2 locomotives to derail.

No injuries were reported but several passenger vehicles sustained damaged after being struck by debris and more than 4,000 customers were without power and some residents had to be evacuated.

Norfolk Southern reported more than $1,000,000 in equipment damage, and over $300,000 in damage to the track including tracks, signals and structure damage. The route between the East Coast and Chicago was disrupted and many passengers had to find other travel arrangements.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Guess on December 27, 2019. In addition to the two years of probation, Guess must pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars and not consume any alcohol. Guess must also complete a Driving Intervention Program and abide by a strict curfew. Her license is suspended for 1 year and once her suspension is complete, she will have to drive with restricted plates.

If Guess fails to comply with her sentence, she could end up in CCNO for 180 days for an OVI and could spend up to 12 months in prison for the interference with the operation of a train.

