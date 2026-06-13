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Delta Wrestler Tyler Barnes Signs With University Of Findlay

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
SIGNING DAY … Delta wrestler Tyler Barnes signed his letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at the University of Findlay. Barnes becomes the latest Panther to take his athletic career to the collegiate level.

 

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