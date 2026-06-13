Sauder Village Marks 50 Years Sunday With $3 Admission

ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will celebrate its 50th birthday on Sunday, June 14 with a one-day celebration that rolls admission back to $3 — the same price visitors paid on opening day in 1976.

Ohio’s largest living history museum, located at 22611 SR-2 in Archbold, is marking the milestone with make-and-take crafts and interactive experiences highlighting the Village’s early years, alongside its Historic Village, skilled artisans, the Erie Express train, the 1920s main street and the wetlands trail.

The Historic Village will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Barn Restaurant will serve from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with each adult meal including one child’s meal for just 50 cents. The Doughbox Bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., where guests who buy a drink can add a donut for 50 cents.

“Sauder Village is already a fun, unique spot, but there’s going to be an even more festive atmosphere during our 50th birthday,” said Andi Erbskorn, director of marketing and development at Sauder Village. “It’ll be a great day for families of all ages.”

Over the last 50 years, Sauder Village has grown from a small attraction into one of Ohio’s premier destinations for visitors who love history, hospitality, education and hands-on experiences. Village officials called the milestone birthday a rare opportunity for families across the region to experience it all for $3.

The 50th birthday celebration is made possible through the support of sponsors F&M Bank, the Fulton County Visitors Bureau and Sauder Companies.

A nonprofit organization, Sauder Village is now in its 50th year and also offers food, lodging and retail services. More information is available at SauderVillage.org.