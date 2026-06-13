Fulton County Jaguars Shine At 2026 Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games

Athletes from across Ohio traveled to Columbus May 29–31 to participate in the 2026 Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games, an event that showcased the power of inclusion, community, determination, and athletics.

Among those proudly representing Northwest Ohio were the Fulton County Jaguars, who returned home with outstanding accomplishments, unforgettable memories, and tremendous community pride.

The Fulton County Jaguars competed with determination, sportsmanship, and enthusiasm throughout the weekend, earning medals, achieving personal bests, building friendships, and creating lifelong memories.

In addition to the athletes’ success in competition, Fulton County also received statewide recognition for the continued success of its Law Enforcement Torch Run efforts.

During the Ohio State Highway Patrol Final Leg ceremony, Fulton County was recognized as the top fundraising delegation in the entire state for the second consecutive year. Appreciation is also extended to the Delta Police Department for its support and participation in the Torch Run.

Special recognition goes to Fulton County athlete Esty Shaw, who had the honor of carrying the torch during the Final Leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run at the State Summer Games Opening Ceremonies.

The success of the Summer Games experience was made possible through the support of sponsors, families, volunteers, coaches, caregivers, and community members who contributed through fundraising efforts, donations, raffle ticket purchases, volunteering, and encouragement throughout the year.

Triangular Processing Inc., in partnership with The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also continues to support opportunities that promote inclusion, community participation, and athletic achievement for local Special Olympics athletes. Together, this generosity and support helped send nearly 50 athletes and coaches to Columbus to proudly represent Fulton County.

Special recognition is extended to the coaches, volunteers, and Fulton County Special Olympics Coordinator Celia Wilson for the countless hours dedicated to preparing athletes for competition and supporting them throughout the weekend.

Their patience, encouragement, flexibility, leadership, and commitment continue to make a lasting impact on the lives of the athletes they serve and help make these opportunities possible year after year.

Most importantly, the Fulton County Jaguars athletes continue to inspire the community through their courage, determination, joy, and sportsmanship.

Their accomplishments serve as a reminder of the importance of inclusion and the positive impact Special Olympics has on individuals, families, and communities.

Congratulations to all of the athletes, coaches, families, volunteers, and supporters on an incredible 2026 Summer Games experience.