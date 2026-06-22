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Delta’s Brady Smith Signs With Defiance College To Continue Wrestling Career

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FUTURE JACKET … Recently, Delta’s Brady Smith signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and wrestling career at Defiance College.

 

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