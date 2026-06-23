Linda Rupp (1953 – 2026)

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Linda Marie Rupp, 73, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Linda was born on June 2, 1953. A lifelong member of the Evergreen community, she graduated from Evergreen High School and continued her education at Bowling Green State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She dedicated 35 years to teaching elementary students at Evergreen Local Schools, where she touched the lives of countless children and families throughout her career.

Linda was also a lifelong member of Lyons Christian Church, where her faith was an important part of her life and where she formed many lasting friendships over the years.

Above all else, Linda cherished her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose greatest joy came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. Whether attending sporting events, celebrating milestones, or simply enjoying a visit, she treasured every moment shared with her family.

Linda will be lovingly remembered by her four sons: John (Jaime) Rupp, Andy (Allison) Rupp, Mark (Jeremy) Rupp, and Matt (Jenny) Rupp. She was a proud grandmother to Noah, Braelyn, Lila, Carly, Grayson, Mason, and Skylar. She is also survived by her siblings: Betty Stough (Max), Kathy Snyder (Dick), Nancy Duke (Les), Tom Himelhan (Lori), and Lori Barnett (Steve), along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Rupp, and her parents, Frank and Rose Marie Himelhan.

Linda enjoyed gathering with her longtime teacher friends and treasured the friendships she developed over a lifetime in education. She was known for making others feel special through her thoughtful handwritten birthday cards, which many looked forward to receiving each year.

Family and friends will also fondly remember her famous potato salad and scotcheroos, staples at countless family gatherings and celebrations.

Linda’s kindness, generosity, strong faith, and unwavering love for her family will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lyons Christian Church Fellowship Hall.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Lyons Christian Church, with Pastor Heather Schimmel officiating.

Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Evergreen Elementary Library in Linda’s memory.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Homes (419.644.3601).