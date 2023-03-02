Delta’s Emma Deffenbaugh Signs To Play Soccer At Hiram College

COLLEGE SOCCER … Standing behind Emma Deffenbaugh (seated) as she makes it official are Gavin Cousino, Jeremy Mohler, Heather Mohler and Kurt Deffenbaugh. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

DELTA – Delta Lady Panther goalie Emma Deffenbaugh is headed to Hiram College, a Division III school in Hiram, Ohio, where she will study Nursing while playing for the Terriers.

“I really love the school's campus, educational opportunities, and also the overall vibe of the student and teacher population”, said Deffenbaugh when highlighting some of the reasons she selected Hiram.