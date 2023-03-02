Wauseon Swimmer Emilie Wasnich Commits To Shawnee State University

COLLEGE SIGNING … Emilie Wasnich recently committed to continue her education and swimming career at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. Shown at her signing are front row: Angie Wasnich (mother), Emilie Wasnich, Chuck Wasnich (father). Back row: Wauseon swimming coaches Tony Schuette & Brittany Schroeder. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Nate Calvin

WAUSEON – Wauseon senior Emilie Wasnich signed a national letter of intent last month to further her education and continue her swimming career at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.

“When I started to look at colleges, it was difficult since some schools didn’t offer my major or sport I wanted to play. I visited many colleges before I went and looked at Shawnee”, explained Wasnich about her deciding on Shawnee State.