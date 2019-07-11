Demolition Begins On Former Swanton High School

DEMOLITION … Workers from D & R Demolition and Removal of Archbold begin the razing project. (PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF)

By: Bill O’Connell

The structure that housed the education of tens of thousands of Swanton youth for more than 100 years will soon be no more. Built in 1904, one year after the State of Ohio celebrated its Centennial Anniversary, the “old” Swanton High School, located on Cherry Street is being demolished as part of a project that includes the remodeling of Crestwood and Park Elementary Schools and the current Swanton High School.



There were several efforts to save the building from the wrecking ball unfortunately, in the final analysis, the cost was too high and the decision was made to raze an integral part of Swanton’s history. The demolition project is expected to take approximately two months.

