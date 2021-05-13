Dependable Students Of The Month For Hilltop Elementary School

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 13, 2021

K-3 DEPENDABLE STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Row 1: Scarlett Runkel, Patsy Crossgrove, Kree Null, Wyatt Schmidlin, and Xander Eidenier. Row 2: Ezekiel Serrano, Armando Rubalcava, Kenzi Gerig, Lillian Snow and Grace Schuurman.

4-6 DEPENDABLE STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Row 1: Hailey Smith, Nayah Rodriguez, Summer Bowers, Brayden Talbott and Lee Sizemore. Row 2: Aleigha Sieradzki, Nathaniel Waue, Bryce Peters, Raelee Rasey and Zane Burdine.

 

