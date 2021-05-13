Four County Students Place In Top Ten At HOSA State Conference

Twenty-six students from Four County Career Center placed in the top ten in the 2021 HOSA – Future Health Professionals State Conference which was held virtually with the theme “Unlock Your Potential.”

HOSA – Future Health Professionals members from all parts of Ohio competed for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests.

Contest winners from Fulton County (above) include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Emily Hines (Archbold) Community Awareness; Annabelle Hughs (Delta) Community Awareness; Natalee Rose (Archbold) Veterinary Science; Makenzie DeSantos (Delta) Health Career Display; and Hailee Kanthak (Evergreen) Health Career Display. Absent from the photo is Tori Johns (Archbold) Health Career Display.

Contest winners from Williams County (below) include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Madalyn Herman (Bryan) Clinical Nursing; Keagan Nichols (Bryan) Community Awareness; Kayla Degroff (Bryan) Community Awareness; Jaelyn Hall (Bryan) Health Career Display; Quinn Middleton (Bryan) Clinical Specialty; Trinity Beaverson (Bryan) Creative Problem Solving; and Chascity Brehm (Hilltop) Creative Problem Solving. Absent from the photo are Kalib Riter (Bryan) Health Informatics; and Kyla Day-Hemmenway (Bryan) Creative Problem Solving.

Four County Career Center HOSA – Future Health Professionals programs include Health Careers, Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, and Veterinarian Assistant. HOSA Advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, and Mike Nye.