Man Killed In Paulding County Two-Vehicle Crash

PRESS RELEASE – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Emerald Township, Paulding County. The crash occurred on County Road 143 at US Route 24 at 3:20 P.M. on June 27, 2025.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 GMC Envoy was traveling southbound on County Road 143, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2025 Ford F-150 traveling westbound on US Route 24. Both vehicles came to rest in the median turn area.

The GMC Envoy was operated by Steve Branham, 42, of Oakwood, who was transported to Defiance Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Mr. Branham was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

The driver and two passengers from the Ford F-150 were all transported to Defiance Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Fire and EMS, Defiance County EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, Ohio Department of Transportation, John’s Towing and Gideon’s Towing.

Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to never drive impaired.

The crash remains under investigation.