DIVISION II BASEBALL DISTRICT SEMIFINAL: Bryan Falls To Defiance 3-0 In District Semifinals

D2 DISTRICT SEMIFINAL … Bryan’s Carter Dominique snags the throw as Defiance’s Christian Commisso steals second base. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Daniel Cooley

ARCHBOLD (MAY 25, 2023) - Bryan hurler Dylan Dominique pitched well, allowing just three hits.

However, Defiance's Aidan Kiessling was even better, allowing just one hit, as Defiance topped Bryan, 3-0.

Defiance (25-4) will play Toledo Central Catholic in the district finals at Archbold on Saturday.