DIVISION II BASEBALL DISTRICT SEMIFINAL: Bryan Falls To Defiance 3-0 In District Semifinals

D2 DISTRICT SEMIFINAL … Bryan’s Carter Dominique snags the throw as Defiance’s Christian Commisso steals second base. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
By: Daniel Cooley
ARCHBOLD (MAY 25, 2023) - Bryan hurler Dylan Dominique pitched well, allowing just three hits.
However, Defiance's Aidan Kiessling was even better, allowing just one hit, as Defiance topped Bryan, 3-0.
Defiance (25-4) will play Toledo Central Catholic in the district finals at Archbold on Saturday.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.