DIVISION III BASEBALL DISTRICT SEMIFINAL: Seiler Outduels Kanneman As Archbold Advances 4-0 Over Evergreen

TWO-HITTER … Jayden Seiler shutdown Evergreen, allowing just two hits and striking out seven in a complete game shutout. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

By: Joe Blystone

DEFIANCE (MAY 25, 2023) - For nearly six innings Archbold's Jayden Seiler and Evergreen's Brady Kanneman dueled each other throwing goose eggs on the board in a Division III district semi.

Both at times were dominating and both worked out of jams to keep the game scoreless until the bottom of the sixth.