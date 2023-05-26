DIVISION III BASEBALL DISTRICT SEMIFINAL: Seiler Outduels Kanneman As Archbold Advances 4-0 Over Evergreen

TWO-HITTER … Jayden Seiler shutdown Evergreen, allowing just two hits and striking out seven in a complete game shutout. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
By: Joe Blystone
DEFIANCE (MAY 25, 2023) - For nearly six innings Archbold's Jayden Seiler and Evergreen's Brady Kanneman dueled each other throwing goose eggs on the board in a Division III district semi.
Both at times were dominating and both worked out of jams to keep the game scoreless until the bottom of the sixth.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.