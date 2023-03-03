DIVISION II BOYS BASKETBALL DISTRICT SEMIFINAL: Cold Shooting Spells End Of Wauseon’s Season In 38-21 Loss To Rossford

STEAL AND SCORE … Wauseon senior Jude Armstrong scores after making a steal early in the fourth quarter. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
By: Nate Calvin
MILLBURY – A cold shooting night can end a team’s season in the tournament in a heartbeat and that’s what the Wauseon Indians ran into Thursday night at Lake High School.
Wauseon would go 9/34 (26%) from the floor, including 2/10 (20%) from behind the arc as they fell to Rossford 38-21 in the Division II district semifinals.
